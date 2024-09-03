Dynex (DNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.90 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $673,535.89 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,903,669 coins and its circulating supply is 94,906,756 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,882,873.08365072. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33629465 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $627,083.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

