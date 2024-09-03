Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.71 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and $632,793.85 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,914,440 coins and its circulating supply is 94,917,029 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,882,873.08365072. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33629465 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $627,083.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.