Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

