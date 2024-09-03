East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 424,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,326. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

