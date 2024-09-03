Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

