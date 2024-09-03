Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Buys $1,485,000.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Down 3.9 %

ESTC traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,904. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 142.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.