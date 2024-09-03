Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Buys $1,485,000.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elastic Stock Down 3.9 %
ESTC traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,904. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 142.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
