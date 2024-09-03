Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.