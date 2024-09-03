Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $92,847,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

