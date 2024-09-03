Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.