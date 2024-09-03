Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Embraer Trading Down 1.3 %

ERJ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 2,666,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

