Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 3.2%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 17,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 98,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

