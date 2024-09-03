Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $383.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.