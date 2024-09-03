Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in August

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $267.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

