enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Down 7.7%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 122,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,211,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

EU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of -0.01.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in enCore Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

