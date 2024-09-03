Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,615. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Endava has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

