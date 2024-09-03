Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,161 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

