Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

