Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Humacyte worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Stock Down 1.6 %

Humacyte stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,551,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

