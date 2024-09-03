Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0724 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $285,759.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00037351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,615,700 coins and its circulating supply is 80,615,392 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

