Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 15,400,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.7 %
ENPH traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.91. 2,353,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,425,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
