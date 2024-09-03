Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.55% of Entegris worth $112,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.