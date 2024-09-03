Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Enviva Trading Down 5.1 %

Enviva stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 325,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,389. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Enviva has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 779.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 282,051 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

