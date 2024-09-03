EOS Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $960.14 million and $62.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

