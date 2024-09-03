ERC20 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008513 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,615.07 or 1.00525491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374345 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

