Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

DIS stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. 786,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,395,805. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

