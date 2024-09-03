Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after buying an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,887,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,524. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

