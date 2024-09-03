Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 122,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 604,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.