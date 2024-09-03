Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 864,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,384,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,398. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $277.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.13. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

