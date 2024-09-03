Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $9.64 on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,933. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

