Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,716,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,063,695. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average is $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $683.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

