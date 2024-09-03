Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 39,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,643,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 810,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
