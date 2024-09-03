Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 77,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

