Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,704 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $410,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.02. 11,125 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

