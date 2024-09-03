Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $486.60. 211,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,552. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.