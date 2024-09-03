Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $563.15. 53,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $563.25.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

