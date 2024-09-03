EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 9.2%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 324,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 462,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,921. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

