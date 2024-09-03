Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 287,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 115,041 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.