Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.56. Evotec shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 38,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Evotec Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Articles

