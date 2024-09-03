Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 944,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 236,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,464. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

