ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.88

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 83520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,625 shares of company stock worth $4,419,281. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 220,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

