Experian’s (EXPN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.02) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($46.06).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN
Experian Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($47.86), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,730,071.79). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.