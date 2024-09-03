Experian’s (EXPN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.02) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($46.06).

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Experian Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,705 ($48.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,603.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,507.97. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($31.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.91). The company has a market cap of £33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,742.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($47.86), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,730,071.79). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.