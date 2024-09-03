FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FibroGen Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,966. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares in the company, valued at $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

