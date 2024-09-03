Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

