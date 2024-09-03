Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.48

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 11885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.