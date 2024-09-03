Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in August

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FNF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 929,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,583. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

