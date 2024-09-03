Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $58,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 822,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,826. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

