Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,165.91. 4,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,043.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,989.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.