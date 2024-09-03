Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $594,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 331,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

