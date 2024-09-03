Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 82,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,309. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.