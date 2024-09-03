Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 379,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

