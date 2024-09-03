Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 398 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.83. 71,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,607. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

